Colin Kaepernick's All Smiles with His Legal Team After NFL Settlement

The settlement is confidential, but Colin Kaepernick sure looks happy the day after striking a deal with the NFL.

Colin posed with his legal team -- led by Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas -- early Saturday morning with a big ol' smile on his face.

There are reports the settlement could be close to $100 million, but so far nobody is saying anything.

As we previously reported ... Colin agreed to end his suit against the NFL, in which he accused team owners and league officials of colluding to keep him off of an NFL roster because of his kneeling demonstration.

Colin filed the suit back in 2017 and deposed some of the most famous and important people in the NFL -- including Jerry Jones and Roger Goodell -- but now that CK has agreed to drop it, the public will likely never know what they said in those depos.

Kap has come under fire from critics like ex-NFL star Larry Johnson who says he is a "sellout" -- because they believed his case against the NFL was more about exposing racism than reaching a fat settlement.

Colin hasn't addressed his critics -- and likely won't -- but his smile speaks for itself.