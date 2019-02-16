Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox Arrive in Cabo After Emergency Landing

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are living proof persistence pays off, because they finally made it to Cabo San Lucas after a failed first attempt.

Courteney, Molly Kimmel, Amanda Anka (Jason Bateman's wife) and 8 other women surprised Jen Friday with a trip to Mexico to celebrate her big 5-0. The party came to a grinding halt when their private jet lost a tire and had to circle for several hours to burn fuel before making an emergency landing in Ontario, CA.

The women stayed in the plane for almost an hour while another private jet was rounded up, and the ladies tried again and succeeded.

There was a buzz Brad Pitt was on the plane, which would have been awesome!!! Turns out he wasn't ... strictly a girls' weekend.