Demaryius Thomas Flips Car in Denver Crash ... Suffers Minor Injuries

NFL's Demaryius Thomas Hospitalized After Rollover Car Crash in Denver

Breaking News

Demaryius Thomas -- who was just cut days ago by the Houston Texans following his Achilles injury -- has been hospitalized with minor injuries after a single-car crash in which he was the driver.

According to the Denver PD ... the NFL wide receiver lost control of the vehicle in the downtown area a little after midnight, causing it to roll and come to a stop in the grassy median.

Cops say, 2 men, including Thomas, and a woman were found inside the vehicle and all 3 were transported to the hospital. Demaryius was ID'd as the driver.

Thomas and the other guy suffered minor injuries and are expected to be treated and released, but the woman's injuries are possibly more serious. They do not appear to be life-threatening, though.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Demaryius is a 5-time Pro Bowler who spent his entire career in Denver until he was traded to Houston in the middle of last season. The Texans released him earlier this week, so he's now a free agent.