Anthony Hamilton Puts Fergie's All-Star National Anthem to Shame

Talk about a complete 180 for the National Anthem performance at this year's NBA All-Star Game ... sorry, Fergie.

Anthony Hamilton took the reigns Sunday to do his own rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," and he absolutely killed it ... even with a slowed-down version -- unlike his predecessor.

The soul singer took his time, and hit every note he needed to ... and the crowd seemed to thoroughly enjoy it. Even more telling ... no NBA players were laughing. You'll recall ... Fergie had guys like Draymond Green and others giggling on the court.

Fergie eventually came out and apologized for her performance after it was roasted by just about everyone, saying she tried her best.

No question ... Anthony's got Fergie beat. But the real question now is, who did better ... AH or Marvin Gaye??? In case you didn't know, MG belted out what many consider to be the best rendition of the National Anthem during the 1983 NBA All-Star Game.

Now, Anthony's performance is being exalted as possibly even better than that gem. It's a tough one, but they're definitely in a league of their own.