Gladys Knight 'Proud' to Perform National Anthem at Super Bowl

Gladys Knight 'Proud' to Perform Nat'l Anthem ... at Super Bowl

Gladys Knight says she's IN for the Super Bowl -- she's decided to perform the National Anthem before the big game ... and it's all for reasons bigger than football.

"I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta," the 74-year-old said.

"The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year."

Knight's statement sounds similar to Travis Scott -- who agreed to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show after the league agreed to donate $500k to Van Jones' social justice organization.

There has been backlash from some high-profile people -- including Common -- who says the NFL doesn't care about black people and he wishes artists would boycott the league.

Common and others (including Jay-Z) have said they're extremely upset with the way the league has treated Colin Kaepernick and they want no part of the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, other stars like Nelly have said it's pointless to boycott NFL pre-game and halftime entertainment if you're just gonna watch the game anyway.

As for Knight, she's following P!nk -- who sang the anthem in 2018. Luke Bryan had the honors in 2017. And, Lady Gaga in 2016.