Nelly Super Bowl Halftime Outrage Is Stupid ... 'I'd Probably Do It'

Nelly Thinks Super Bowl Halftime Outrage Is Stupid, 'I'd Probably Do It'

EXCLUSIVE

If you watch the NFL on Sundays ... but you're pissed off about Travis Scott doing the Super Bowl halftime show, you're a hypocrite, period.

... so says rap legend Nelly.

"I don't see the big deal on people upset about who's performing at halftime," the St. Louis legend told us at LAX.

"Because what people have to understand ... if you're really against the NFL, the halftime show is not what you should be concerned about."

"If you're watching the NFL ... if you're supporting your team ... that's how [the owners] get paid. They don't get paid through the halftime show."

We asked if Colin Kaepernick had a point in his criticism of Travis Scott ... Nelly kept it real.

"I wouldn't say that he has a point in the sense of ... I mean he has his own reasons but again ... if you watch the NFL every Sunday, you support your team, that's how they make their money."

"If you're trying to make a stand against the NFL, you should probably not watch it on Sunday or you should not go to the games ... the halftime show is irrelevant."

When asked if he would consider doing the SB Halftime show if he was asked, Nelly responded -- "Probably."