Kim Kardashian West Rips Fashion Nova for Ripping Off Her Look

10:21 AM PT -- A rep for the Fashion Nova brand tells us, "Fashion Nova is an ultra-fast fashion brand that is capable of executing design within hours and believes in fairness in pricing. We strive to offer our customers affordable leading trends. We respect the fashion community and work with a variety of vendors, designers, influencers and celebrities to keep our style offering fresh and relevant."

The statement continues, "Kim Kardashian-West is one of the top fashion icons in the world that our customers draw inspiration from. However, we have not worked with Kim Kardashian-West directly on any of her projects but have been driven by her influential style."

Kim Kardashian West is going after fashion companies like Fashion Nova for jacking original designs and promoting them as their own, or even worse -- making it seem like she's in cahoots.

KKW says it's "devastating" to see brands "rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas." Kim doesn't name Fashion Nova ... but it's pretty obvious they're the target.

She's specifically referencing the black, one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress she wore at the Hollywood Beauty Awards Sunday night -- which instantly went viral.

The next day, a knock-off version of that dress popped up on FN's website, but only for waitlist. Kim claims this is because the dress obviously hasn't been made to sell yet, and it's simply a ploy to attract customers by tricking them into thinking Kim has a relationship with the company.

Kim adds ... "I’ve watched these companies profit off my husband’s work for years and now that it’s also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent."

She's also warning folks not to believe what they see online, emphasizing she's built relationships with amazing designers to pull off her famous looks, but -- "I don’t have any relationships with these sites. I’m not leaking my looks to anyone, and I don’t support what these companies are doing."

As you may know ... celebs like Cardi B and Amber Rose have collabs with Fashion Nova. Kim's making it clear -- she doesn't.

