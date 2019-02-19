Kourtney Kardashian Runs Into Younes ... Gets Handsy With Her Ex

Kourtney Kardashian Runs Into Ex-Boyfriend Younes Bendjima At Coffee Shop

EXCLUSIVE

Kourtney Kardashian looks like she's on great terms with her ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima ... because the former couple was super flirty when they bumped into each other while out grabbing drinks.

We got these pics of Kourtney and Younes at Alfred Tea on Melrose Place, where they randomly crossed paths over the weekend. Yeah, Los Angeles can have that small-town feel sometimes.

The person who snapped the photos tell us, Younes was in line ordering when Kourtney and her girlfriend approached her former flame. We're told Kourtney and Younes got handsy with one another ... and she kissed him on the cheek when they said goodbye.

The best part ... we're told Younes paid for Kourtney's matcha latte. Who says chivalry is dead?

As we've reported ... Kourtney dumped Younes back in July, amid reports he was cheating on her.

It's interesting ... a couple months after the breakup, Kourtney was spotted at the Alfred's in WeHo -- grabbing the same drink with a Younes look-alike!!!

Looks like Kourtney's still thirsty.