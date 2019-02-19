WWE's X-Pac Chyna Getting In Hall of Fame with D-Generation X ... 'It's a Win!'

X-Pac Says Chyna Getting In WWE Hall of Fame with DX 'Is a Win'

WWE legend X-Pac understands why people are upset Chyna is going into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of D-Generation X ... and not individually ... but he insists it's still a VICTORY for her.

"I totally understand where they're coming from," Sean Waltman tells TMZ Sports ... "Of course, she deserves to go in by herself."

But, Waltman -- who was engaged to Chyna in real life in 2003 -- says the WWE only has a limited number of people they can induct each year, and he believes they're doing the best they can.

WWE announced on Monday the main members of DX (as a group) will be included in the H.O.F. class of 2019. Meaning, Chyna will be enshrined with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn and, of course, X-Pac.

But, a swell of wrestling fans feel Chyna was such an important figure in WWE -- the first and only WWE intercontinental champion -- that she shouldn't have to share the honor with anyone.

X-Pac says he understands the frustration -- but says Chyna would still be thrilled with the honor.

"I hope that the people who think this about her are still grateful that she's going in, because this is a win and sometimes we should take the win."

As for himself, X-Pac says he's grateful to be included -- and can't wait to get the gang back together!!!

Chyna -- real name Joanie Laurer -- passed away in 2016. She was only 46.