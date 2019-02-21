Tom Brady Cheats On Aston Martin ... with Rolls-Royce

So much for loyalty!!!

Tom Brady was caught CHEATING -- on his luxury car brand -- pushin' a Rolls-Royce Phantom through Malibu on Wednesday ... despite his deal with Aston Martin!

Fresh off their family vacation to Costa Rica, Tom and Gisele hit up Nobu -- where they rolled up in what appears to be a Rolls-Royce Phantom ... which costs a TON of money!

It's interesting considering Tom has a deal with Aston Martin -- which even makes a special Tom Brady Signature Edition Vanquish S Volante ... which runs around $360,000!

Tom has been working with Aston Martin for years -- and as part of his deal with the brand, he drove around Atlanta in an AM during Super Bowl week in Atlanta.

In fact, the president of Aston Martin of the Americas, Laura Schwab, praised Tom before the Big Game and talked about what an amazing endorsement partner he's been.

"He’s so remarkably genuine, and mindful of what his performance means to others. He’s visited our factory in Gaydon, and was so complimentary of the men and women who built the cars. He equated their meticulousness to how he approaches football," she said.

"He was so nice, taking pictures and praising everyone’s work. He’s incredible generous -- he even sent me a ‘happy birthday’ video -- I’ll save that one for posterity!"

So, is it a big deal Tom was seen in a competitor's ride? It might be ... Nobu is one of the top paparazzi spots in L.A. where stars know they'll likely be photographed.

Still, don't expect Aston to break with TB12 any time soon ...