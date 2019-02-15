Tom Brady & Gisele His & Hers Abs Bangin' Beach Bods In Costa Rica

Tom Brady & Gisele Flaunt Sexy Bods In Costa Rica Beach Session

What dad bod?!?

Tom Brady and Gisele spent Valentine's Day in Costa Rica -- and shocker, they look AMAZING.

Gisele looked like typical Gisele on Thursday as she hit the beach in her bikini -- sexy as hell, legs for days, toned abs, etc.

Tom on the other hand ... yeah, he's handsome too -- but, it looks like he's made some progress in the abs department since last year when the Internet clowned him for looking soft in the middle.

Of course, the big difference ... the "dad bod" pics were taken in July 2018 -- during the NFL offseason. These new pics were taken just 11 days after the Patriots won the Super Bowl ... so, football shape.

Still, the Brady fam was living it up on vacay -- with Tom even busting out the surfboard to catch a few waves in his Under Armour board shorts and rash guard (he's a UA spokesperson).

The Brady trip to Costa Rica is an annual tradition ... kinda like going to the Super Bowl every year.