Quincy Jones We All Knew About R. Kelly ... And Jussie's Career is Toast

Quincy Jones Says We All Knew About R. Kelly and Jussie's Career is Ruined

EXCLUSIVE

Quincy Jones says a lot even when he just speaks a little ... scoffing at people who were surprised by the R. Kelly scandal and roasting Jussie Smollett.

We got Q Friday night in WeHo at Ysabel restaurant, where he hit up Common's Toast to the Arts party for Oscar's weekend. He said the turn of events with R. Kelly is "nothing new," pointing to the singer's marriage to 14-year-old Aaliyah.

As for Jussie ... just plain stupid, Quincy says. Although he likes the guy, he explains why he may never recover professionally.