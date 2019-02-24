'Abducted in Plain Sight' Victim Movie Offers Rolling In ... 'This is Us' Meets 'Breaking Bad' Meets Pedophilia

'Abducted in Plain Sight' Victim Jan Broberg Fielding Movie Offers

EXCLUSIVE

Millie Bobby Brown is spot on for the starring role in a movie adaption of the "Abducted in Plain Sight" documentary ... so says the woman who was kidnapped and repeatedly molested.

Jan Broberg Felt, the victim who spoke out in the insanely popular Netflix doc, tells TMZ she's fielding tons of calls from Hollywood producers interested in turning her story into a feature film ... and it sounds like just about every producer in Hollywood is pitching a flick.

You've heard the story ... a little of this movie meets a little of that movie. In her case, she sees her family in "This Is Us," and sees the f***** up part of her family as "Breaking Bad."

If you haven't seen the doc ... Jan shares her harrowing tale of being kidnapped TWICE and raped multiple times by her neighbor, Robert "B" Berchtold -- a scandal that rocked her Idaho community.

As for her movie offers ... Jan wants her story told in its entirety ... something she feels wasn't accomplished in the 90-minute doc.

Watch ... Jan tells us why Millie's her first choice for the lead, and name drops a couple A-listers who could star as the villain.