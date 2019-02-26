Offset Talks 'Real Love' with Cardi ... And Missing Kendrick Collab

Offset Talks 'Real Love' with Cardi and Wanting Kendrick Lamar on New Album

Offset has a lot of marquee features on his newest album -- but there's a big fish he couldn't land ... one Kendrick Lamar.

The Migos MC was out in NYC Monday, where he told us he tried to get K. Dot to spit a verse on his latest record, "Father of 4." It would've been a nice addition to a sweet lineup of features -- J. Cole, CeeLo Green, Cardi B, Quavo, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane and others.

He doesn't get into why Kendrick didn't make it in the booth, but ya gotta imagine that collab would've been great. It doesn't appear they've worked together yet on an official project.

We asked if the "Father of 4" is thinking about expanding the fam, and let's just say ... ya gotta see his reaction.

As for his reunion with Cardi -- Offset told us the secret to their success is two simple words and one GIANT rock ...which he flaunted for us.