Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna Settle Dream Custody Case

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have settled their custody war over Dream, because they are gushing over each other ... and there's no other explanation!

Chyna just tweeted, "Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!"

For his part, Rob said, "Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases."

TMZ broke the story ... Rob agreed to pay Chyna $20,000 a month in support, but the plan all along was to go back into court to get it reduced because she makes more than him.

We know Rob was always willing to pay something, but less than the $20k.

We're told they agreed to joint custody. Rob has had 2-year-old Dream around 70% of the time and, although we don't know the specific structure of the custody arrangement, we were previously told the division would not radically change.