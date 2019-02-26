Lil' Kim, Chilli and Mya on the Beach to Shoot New VH1 TV Show in Barbados

Lil Kim', Chilli & Mya Black Girl Magic Down in Barbados To Shoot New VH1 Show!!!

Lil' Kim and Mya are taking a cue from TLC, because they ain't chasing waterfalls ... they're chasing the sun down in the Caribbean -- and it's all for their TV show.

TLC's Chilli joined forces with Lil' Kim and Mya on Monday, hitting a beach in Barbados for an epic photo shoot ... and we're told the hip-hop stars are working on a new show for VH1!

We're told the show is called "Girls Crew" and Barbados is just one stop on their itinerary. The singers will be heading off to several other Caribbean islands while shooting.

Check out the gallery of the trio in action ... and get ready for all the throwback feels.