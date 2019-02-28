T-Pain 'Masked Singer' Win Proves I've Never Needed Auto-Tune!!!

T-Pain Talks 'Masked Singer' Win, Auto-Tune and Soulja Boy's G.O.A.T. Status

EXCLUSIVE

T-Pain's feeling validated after taking home the crown on "The Masked Singer," but he's not declaring himself the G.O.A.T. because he's doubling down on Soulja Boy holding that title. Umm ... okay.

We got the rapper leaving Beauty & Essex in L.A. Wednesday night, fresh off his win on the debut season of the hit FOX singing competition. During the finale, we learned T-Pain was the guy in the Monster costume who wowed judges with his beautiful voice.

T-Pain winning #TheMaskedSinger is the most deserved thing ever after he did this



Pls release a crooning R&B album T-Pain pic.twitter.com/dsiTTENFtU — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) February 28, 2019

T-Pain tells us this shouldn't have been such a big surprise, because his non-auto-tuned voice was featured on his first album. Still, he seems pretty happy people have noticed again.

Speaking of getting noticed ... Pain says nobody does it better than Soulja, which is why he considers him the greatest artist of all time -- seriously.

BTW ... T-Pain released a surprise new album this week too -- called "1UP" -- so he's killing it right now. This is how the Monster does it!