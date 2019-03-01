Jonas Brothers The Boys Are Back And It Doesn't Suck!!!

Jonas Brothers Dine Together in NYC as New Single 'Sucker' Drops

The Jonas Brothers' comeback is complete and they're in a celebratory mood ... just like their fans.

Nick, Joe and Kevin were spotted heading to dinner together Thursday night in NYC, and the all-white shoes trio looked in sync and happy to have the band back together after a 5-year hiatus.

The bros announced their reunion Thursday and released a new single and music video at midnight, a loins-tingling track called "Sucker" ... which happens to feature the ladies in their lives as well.

That's right, the vibrant vid showcases the talents of Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin's wife, Danielle, and Joe's fiancee, Sophie Turner, to go with the sweet sounds of the fellas.

Joe tweeted ... "We really had the best time shooting this video in England with our family. Hope you guys love it. Feels good to be back."

It's only been 10 hours ... and the vid's already approaching the 5 million views mark.

Worth the wait.