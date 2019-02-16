Priyanka Chopra She's Not Pregnant ... And the Booze Proves It

Priyanka Chopra is Not Pregnant, And Alcohol Proves It

EXCLUSIVE

Priyanka Chopra is not pregnant, despite rumors she's carrying Nick Jonas' baby.

We've spoken with folks who were around Priyanka Monday night in Los Angeles for the premiere of her movie, "Isn't It Romantic," and she was happily drinking. The actress hit up Osteria Mozza, where she was seen toasting friends and downing champagne.

As you know ... the rumor mill went into high gear this week after Priyanka was photographed with what appeared to be a baby bump, this only days after hiding her stomach with a flowy dress. But, we're told the pregnancy rumors are all a bust.

Sources close to the newlyweds tell TMZ ... Priyanka and Nick are waiting to start a family, and we're told they're in no hurry.

After all, it's only been two and a half months since Nick and Priyanka tied the knot ... we're told they're still enjoying each other's company, and she hasn't even fully moved into Nick's house.

Baby steps.