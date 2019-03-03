'SNL' Jussie Smollet's Case or OJ's ... Who'd Ya Rather, Attorneys?!?

'SNL' Skewers Jussie Smollett and Robert Kraft

Just saying Jussie Smollett's name in public is enough to draw gasps, at least based on the audience reaction to 'SNL' ripping the crap out of him.

'SNL' actually went full scorched earth -- taking down Jussie, Robert Kraft, Michael Avenatti and Rudy Giuliani with one skit last night. Avenatti, Giuliani, Jeanine Pirro and Alan Dershowitz (played by Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and host John Mulaney) were the lawyers' version of "Shark Tank" ... deciding whether to defend Smollett and Kraft.

When Chris Redd walked out as Jussie the studio audience had an audible -- and not pleasant -- reaction. Check out the clip ... the punchline is all about Dershowitz, who famously defended O.J. Simpson, tapping out.

Their bottom line on Kraft, BTW -- for the skit, anyway -- was that he got a really good deal at $59.

Too soon?