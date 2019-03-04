NHL Legend Ted Lindsay Dead at 93

NHL Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay -- who was instrumental in founding the NHL Player's Association -- died Monday. He was 93.

Lindsay had been in hospice care toward the end of his life. And, that's all the family is saying right now.

Lindsay is a hockey legend -- he scored 851 points in his 17-year NHL career and raised the Stanley Cup on 4 different occasions with the Detroit Red Wings, alongside teammates Gordie Howe and Sid Abel.

In fact, it was Lindsay who started the tradition of hoisting the Cup and skating it around the ice after winning the championship. How cool is that?!

He was also such a stud, the NHLPA named the annual MVP Award after Lindsay.

"Terrible Ted" lit up the NHL during the 1949-50 season when he won the Art Ross Trophy as the league's leading scorer with 78 points in 69 games. He also racked up 141 penalty minutes that season.

While still a force on the ice in 1957, Lindsay was also a key figure in establishing the original NHLPA -- teaming up with other players like Bill Gadsby, Doug Harvey, Fern Flaman, Gus Mortson and Jim Thomson.

After he retired in 1965, Lindsay went on to start the Ted Lindsay Foundation -- which raises money to Autism-related causes. So far, the TLF has raised more than $3 million.

Lindsay was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1966 -- with the following stat line: 379 goals, 472 assists and 851 points in 1,068 games.

RIP