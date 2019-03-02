Ex-NHL Star Petr Nedved Hits the Beach with Bikini Model

Seems ex-NHL star Petr Nedved is enjoying retirement ...

The 47-year-old hit the beach in South Florida on Friday with his smokin' hot model girlfriend, Nicole Volfova ... who (shocker) looks pretty good in a bikini.

Nedved -- the 2nd overall pick in the 1990 NHL Draft -- is in pretty good shape himself ... considering he last played in the NHL back in 2007.

Nedved played 15 seasons in the NHL -- most famously spending time with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers.

He also won a silver medal with Team Canada at the 1994 Winter Olympics.

Dude enjoys models -- he used to be married to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model Veronika Varekova back in the early 2000s ... but they split in 2006.

His new girlfriend is 23 years old and like Petr, she hails from the Czech Republic.

Sooooo ... Czech mates?!