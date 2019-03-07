Ye, Cudi & Ty Dolla $ign Sued 'Kids See Ghosts' Used My Voice ... Where's My Cut, Bros?

Kanye West, Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign Sued Over 'Kids See Ghosts' Sample

Kanye West's hit collab with Ty Dolla $ign and Kid Cudi left out another featured artist ... at least according to the guy suing all 3 rap stars for stealing his voice.

"Kids See Ghosts" dropped back in June 2018 ... big hit for Ye and co. -- but the song doesn't open with any of their voices. A guy named Ronald Oslin Bobb-Semple says the first voice you hear is his. It's a portion of a 45-minute presentation Ronald's been performing around the world for decades now ... according to the suit.

Ronald says his presentation is a tribute to Marcus Garvey, the historic pioneer for black rights in the Americas. In the suit, he points out Ye, Cudi and Ty have received accolades and "substantial profits" from "Kids See Ghosts" -- but he hasn't seen a dime.

He says it's time for all 3 men to pay the piper, and yeah ... Ronald's the piper.

He's suing for his fair cut of the 'Ghosts' profits.