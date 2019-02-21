Kanye West Color Me Focused

Kanye West's New Hairdo Will Have You Thinking Snow Cone

Kanye West looks like he's got a lot on his mind these days ... and we're guessing neon sherbet might be one of them.

The rapper was out Thursday heading to his office in Calabasas when he stepped out with a new hairdo. It's pretty colorful. A little purple here, a little green there and tons of red. Whatever the case ... make no mistake about it, Ye looks like a man on a mission.

Kanye's no stranger to giving his hair a remix. Remember that one time he decked his dome in some bright ass red? At the time, the new style came on the heels of a music video shooting scare with Tekashi69.

This time around, the hairdo comes after an awesome Kenny G surprise for Kim K on Valentine's Day. A lot less dramatic, for sure, but still makes him easy to spot in a crowd!

Whatever the inspiration, we are diggin' the flair. Do you, Ye.