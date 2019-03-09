Jack Osbourne Pays Ex-Wife $1 Million, Keeps Banksy Artworks in Divorce

Jack Osbourne Divorce Lisa Gets $1 Million ... He Gets Bansky Art

Jack Osbourne won't pay spousal support in his divorce, but he is making a one-time payment of $1 million dollars to his ex, Lisa.

TMZ broke the story ... the judge finalized Lisa and Jacks's divorce earlier this week, but newly released docs reveal details of their settlement. For instance, Lisa gets the $1 mil settlement tax-free ... and Jack already paid her $300k. According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, he loaned it to her last year to buy a house.

She also gets the ex-couple's 2017 Audi Q7 and full ownership of her companies, Raddestmom, LLC and Fancy Sprinkles, Inc.

And, it's clear Jack treasures his artworks. According to the docs, he will keep 17 pieces that were gifts from his folks, Sharon and Ozzy. The art includes 2 Banksys valued at more than $165k and 2 Andy Warhols -- including the Campbell Soup Apron -- worth nearly $49k.

Total value of the artworks is $346k. Beyond that, Jack also gets all of his production companies.

They're sharing legal and physical custody of their 3 kids -- and Jack will pay $7,000 per month in child support. Also, neither of them can post anything on social media about their relationship ... and they also can't write books, movies or TV productions about each other.

All in all, it's a pretty amicable split ... at least now.

They had a rough patch at first when Jack punched Lisa's new bf, but as they told us -- they'd like Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin to be their divorce spirit animals.