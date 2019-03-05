'South Park' Creator Trey Parker Files for Divorce

'South Park' Creator Trey Parker Files for Divorce from Wife

Exclusive Details

2:38 PM PT -- According to the docs -- obtained by TMZ -- Parker lists their date of separation as February 28, 2019. Trey is asking for joint legal and physical custody ... and wants their prenup enforced.

"South Park" creator Trey Parker has filed for divorce from his wife after nearly 5 years of marriage.

Parker filed docs in Los Angeles Tuesday to split from Boogie Parker. The pair got hitched in 2014, and they had a daughter named Betty together before tying the knot. Betty has worked on the show for years, voicing Ike, Kyle's adopted Canadian brother.

This was Parker's second marriage -- he was also married to Emma Sugiyama from 2006-2008.

Trey also has an incredible resume, creating "The Book of Mormon" with Matt Stone. He also wrote the movie, "Team America."

Parker started "South Park" with Matt Stone and Brian Graden in 1997 ... he met Stone at University of Colorado in Boulder when he was studying music and Japanese.

Originally Published -- 1:17 PM PT