'Lizzie McGuire' Star Hardcore Army Training ... Prepping Me to Help People

'Lizzie McGuire' Star Carly Schroeder Says Army Prepping Her to Help Others

EXCLUSIVE

Carly Schroeder's left Hollywood for the Army, because she's on a life mission to help out those who desperately need it ... and feels it's time to walk the walk.

The "Lizzie McGuire" actress joined "TMZ Live" Wednesday to discuss her decision to enlist, which wasn't made lightly. She tells us she got a lot of support from her family, though ... especially her dad, a former Green Beret, and her younger brother, a Marine.

View this post on Instagram Welcome to the party 🤙🏼 #fullautofriday Video: @dynamic_defense_inc A post shared by Carly Schroeder (@carlyfries18) on Feb 15, 2019 at 5:45am PST

Carly says she's passionate about giving aid to veterans and the homeless, and rescuing human trafficking victims. The best way to do both, according to her -- enlist in the Army and learn some skills to make it happen.

The "Mean Creek" star's been accepted into Officer Candidate School and has already begun training -- a lot of training -- to improve her skills. Ultimately, she plans to get into military intelligence, which is crucial for combating trafficking.

Military service might be a family affair for Carly, but as she put it ... "There is no way I am going to let the boys have all the fun."