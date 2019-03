Flat Nose Curry in 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' 'Memba Him?!

Flat Nose Curry in 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' 'Memba Him?!

Charles Dierkop made a name for himself in the '70s by playing tough guys like the outlaw Flat Nose Curry in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and the Hole in the Wall Gang member Floyd in "The Sting." Guess what he looks like now!