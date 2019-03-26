Washington Capitals Got No Fast Food from Trump at White House

Washington Capitals Star No Fast Food From Trump ... But White House Rocked!!!

No "hamberders" or chicken sandwiches were served on silver platters ... but Washington Capitals star Nicklas Backstrom says the team's visit to Trump's White House was still awesome!

Backstrom -- along with several Caps teammates -- hit up 1600 Penn on Monday to celebrate their 2018 Stanley Cup victory. We spotted the guys out near the team practice facility after the visit.

And, since Trump has made it a "thing" to serve his championship guests smorgasbords of fast food ... we asked Backstrom if POTUS rolled out the silver platters for the Caps ... the same way Trump did for the football players at Clemson and North Dakota State.

Remember, the college guys LOVED the food -- with Tigers star QB Trevor Lawrence telling TMZ Sports the meal was a huge hit!

Unfortunately for the hockey players, Trump's tradition ended on Monday -- no chicken, no pizza, no berders -- but Backstrom says it didn't stop the visit from being great!!

"It was nice of him to invite us," the center tells us ... adding "It was just nice to be there. We were happy about it."

.@ovi8 delivered a speech next to his teammates, the Stanley Cup, and @realDonaldTrump in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/JTfgrYDVmd — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 25, 2019

We also asked Nik if there was any drama in the locker room with Braden Holtby and other players who decided to skip the trip altogether ... but Backstrom says "everything's good."

Speaking of Holtby ... he was out in DC being fan-friendly and signing autographs ... so we asked him about deciding not to go, and the White House ain't the only thing he's giving the cold shoulder to.