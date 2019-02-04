Patriots' Duron Harmon Says He Won't Visit Trump's White House

Patriots' Duron Harmon I Won't Visit Trump's White House

EXCLUSIVE

New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon -- one of the key players in the Super Bowl -- says he will NOT be joining the team to visit Donald Trump ... explaining, "They don't want me in the White House.'

Harmon was a STUD on Sunday night -- stepping in when Patrick Chung went down with an injury and making two of the biggest plays of the game.

First, he broke up what would have been a TD pass to L.A. Rams WR Brandin Cooks in the 4th quarter -- and later on in the game, he was the guy who forced Jared Goff to throw that final interception.

After the game, we saw Harmon leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium with his son -- and they were TURNED UP!!

Duron had big celebration plans -- he was looking forward to hanging out with Snoop, Cardi B and Meek Mill -- but he ain't making the trip to Washington D.C.

Harmon said "it would be dope" to follow the lead of the Golden State Warriors and visit Barack Obama instead.

He's not the only one with strong feelings about the President -- Tom Brady didn't make the last Patriots trip to the White House after his wife, Gisele, publicly criticized Trump.