Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence I Loved Trump's Fast Food ... Can't Wait to Come Back!

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Loved Trump's Fast Food, Can't Wait to Come Back!

EXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump's fast food plan worked ... because Clemson's star QB Trevor Lawrence tells TMZ Sports he LOVED the President's McDonald's spread at the White House and can't wait to do it again!

Lawrence and the rest of the Clemson Tigers arrived to 1600 Penn to celebrate their National Championship victory over Alabama ... where President Trump personally selected the food menu.

"I think we're going to serve McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King with some pizza," Trump said to the media earlier that day ... explaining, "I would think that's their favorite food."

When the team arrived, the fast food -- Big Macs, Filet-O-Fish sandwiches and more -- was waiting for them on silver platters on a table decorated with gold candelabras ... real fancy stuff.

"It was awesome," Lawrence told us while taking pics with Clemson fans ... "We had McDonalds and everything. It was good!"

Another fan asked Lawrence how many times he plans on returning to the White House -- to which he replied, "Hopefully, a few more!"

Trump also enjoyed the dinner with the champs -- tweeting out, "Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of fast food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc."

Hey, it's hard to spell correctly when your body is sluggish with berder meat.

Go Tigers!