Clemson Tigers Celebrate Title W/ Fast Food Buffet ... at White House

Clemson Tigers Celebrate Title With Fast Food Buffet at White House

LIVE STREAM

It's burger time for the national champs!!

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson gang are at 1600 Penn to celebrate their win over Alabama in the national championship ... and we'll be streaming the whole thing.

It's the Tigers' second trip to the White House in 3 years ... but this time around, they'll be served with the finest (and quickest) cuisine around!!

Donald Trump said earlier Monday he's planning a smorgasbord of fast food for the champs ... saying "I think we're going to serve McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King with some pizza."

BTW -- the buffet looks to be shaping up well ... and they've even included some healthy salad options!

Sarah Sanders explained the move for fast food, saying, “much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed, so the President is personally paying for the event to be catered with some of everyone’s favorite fast foods."

Check back when the stream kicks off at 3:30 PM PT.