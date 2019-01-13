Trump to Jeff Bezos Sorry to Hear Bozo's Divorcing Great Work, Nat'l Enquirer!

Trump Bashes Jeff Bezos, Praises National Enquirer After Divorce News

President Trump had time to reflect on Jeff Bezos' divorce drama -- and he let it rip on Sunday by trashing the Amazon honcho ... while praising the National Enquirer.

Trump just tweeted, "So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post."

So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post. Hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

DT continued ... "Hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands!"

Bezos owns WaPo -- and, of course, Trump doesn't like the way they cover him ... much like the "Failing New York Times." Regarding the Nat'l Enquirer, the tabloid published alleged text messages between Bezos and GF Lauren Sanchez after he announced he and MacKenzie Bezos were getting a divorce.

Trump seems to be implying that the paper forced Jeff's hand.

We broke the story ... Jeff and MacKenzie don't have a prenup, and his $137 billion fortune could be on the line as the divorce proceeds.

President Trump on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos divorcing his wife of 25 years: "Well, I wish him luck. I wish him luck. It's going to be a beauty." https://t.co/BAlTxqYvJB pic.twitter.com/Bfk0Jah9Oj — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 10, 2019

It's interesting that Trump's weighing on the Bezos situation at more length now than he did on Thursday ... when he wished Jeff luck and said the divorce would be a "beauty."

Slow Sunday, huh?