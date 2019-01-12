Jeff Bezos Gets Divorce Advice From Byron Scott

Byron Scott Divorce Advice For Jeff Bezos ... Take It From Me!!

EXCLUSIVE

Byron Scott knows what it's like to go through a nasty public divorce ... so here's the ex-NBA coach giving some very valuable advice to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos!!

The ex-Lakers star was leaving Craig's in WeHo when we broke the news to him that Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are calling it quits after 25 years.

Scott can relate -- he called things off with his wife Anita after 29 years of marriage back in 2014. The divorce wasn't exactly the friendliest split ... they went to war over everything from mansions to clothing and even hair care.

Byron's divorce became official in 2015 after a yearlong battle -- so we had to ask if he had any pointers for Bezos.

"Tell him I said, 'good luck' ... AND GET A GOOD LAWYER!!"

Hear that, Jeffy? Take it from Byron ... dude knows what he's talkin' about.