Jeff Bezos' New Chick's Ex No Wife, Happy Life ... Cruising Around L.A.

Jeff Bezos' New Chick's Ex Patrick Whitesell Is All Smiles Cruising Around L.A.

Patrick Whitesell, the estranged husband to Jeff Bezos' new love interest Lauren Sanchez, doesn't look like he's missing the married life ... because he was all smiles the day after news broke of his wife's shocking affair with the Amazon founder.

Patrick, a Hollywood mega-agent, was seen flashing a huge grin Thursday as he jumped behind the wheel in Los Angeles ... and it looks like he isn't broken up about the whole world finding out his ex is secretly seeing the world's richest man.

Seems like it's pretty much business as usual for Patrick ... because he showed up to work at William Morris Endeavor's office in Bev Hills, keeping it casual in grey jeans and a blue jacket.

Patrick is currently in the process of divorcing Lauren, the former "So You Think You Can Dance" host, and it looks like the split is totally amicable.