Nipsey Hussle Murder Alleged Getaway Driver Says She Didn't Know Shooting Happened

Nipsey Hussle Murder Alleged Getaway Driver Says She Was in the Dark

EXCLUSIVE

A woman who says she was in the car with Eric Holder after he allegedly shot and killed Nipsey Hussle tells TMZ ... she was with Holder Sunday but had no idea what he was doing.

We got tipped that the car police say Holder used was taken to an auto shop last June. We found out from people connected to the shop there was indeed a car that came in with the license plate in question. The name on the invoice was Eric Holder, along with a phone number.

We called the number and a woman answered. She said she did not know Holder last June but subsequently did get to know him. That didn't make a lot of sense because it appears the car is registered to either her or someone in her family ... yet Holder's name was on the invoice. She told us it was her car.

The woman then said she subsequently began a friendship with Holder and she was with him Sunday when they drove to Nipsey's clothing store near the Crenshaw District of L.A. She claims she was waiting for him in the alley when he went over to the clothing store. She also claims she didn't know why he was going there and he didn't say anything when he came back to the car.

We are in no way vouching for the veracity of her version of Sunday's events ... it's just what she said on the phone. The woman told us she was going to call police to "clear my name."

We contacted detectives on the case who said they have not yet received such a call.

The woman hung up on us before answering additional questions ... like where is Holder now?