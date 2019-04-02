Taylor Swift Stolen Car Crashes into Her Home After High Speed Chase!!!

Taylor Swift's Home the Scene of Police Chase for Stolen Car

Taylor Swift got another unwanted visitor at her Rhode Island home when a police pursuit ended with a stolen car smashing into her front gate.

Police in Hopkinton, RI confirmed to TMZ ... the high-speed chase started around 1 AM after an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop and the vehicle took off. We're told officers pursued the car, and the driver eventually lost control and plowed into the main entrance gate at Taylor's estate.

We're told the singer was not home at the time of the crash, and neither was anyone else.

Police say the teenage driver has been charged with reckless driving, felony receiving stolen goods, obstructing an officer and driving on a suspended or denied license. No bail has been set.

Taylor's had a lot of issues at this beachfront pad -- including one guy who was busted trying to swim through rough ocean water to get on the property and another who showed up on her doorstep proposing marriage.