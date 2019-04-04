Jason Momoa, Peter Dinklage Toast to 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 at Premiere's After-Party

Jason Momoa, Peter Dinklage Hit Up 'Game of Thrones' Premiere After-Party

No, Khal Drogo is NOT coming back to "Game of Thrones" but that doesn't mean Jason Momoa can't attend the hit show's premiere after-party.

Jason -- along with his incredibly talented and gorgeous wife, Lisa Bonet -- hit up HBO's bash Wednesday night in NYC as it prepares to launch season 8. As you probably already know (and if you don't, why?) Jason's character died in the season 1 finale.

There's been tons of speculation his character will be revived, given Jason's stardom exploding after playing "Aquaman" ... but Jason's put rumors to rest, saying it's never gonna happen. He says his character just doesn't fit anymore, and enjoys the strength Khaleesi's inherited since his role's demise.

Anyway ... check out the pics ... Peter Dinklage was also there, as was Sophie Turner and her fiance, Joe Jonas. Gregor Clegane -- aka The Mountain -- also made his presence known with his wife in tow.

Dave Chappelle, Keegan-Michael Key and tons of other celebs also enjoyed the 'GoT'-themed bash.

Even the urinals had some 'GoT' splash!!