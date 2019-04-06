Logan Paul Video Games are Producing Addicts ... Worse than Alcohol or Drugs

Logan Paul Says Fortnite and Other Video Games Are Producing Serious Addicts

EXCLUSIVE

This is Logan Paul like you've never heard him before ... almost sounding like a parent who is worried Gen X is producing a population of addicts in the grips of something more dangerous than drugs or alcohol.

We got Logan in Bev Hills Friday night leaving Mastro's, and he couldn't be more down with Prince Harry, who wants to put the brakes on Fortnite.

Logan confesses, he too was once an addict ... addicted to another video game, and it took over his life.

It doesn't end there. Logan worries VR is going to f*** up kids 20 and younger, who will no longer be able to separate fantasy from reality.