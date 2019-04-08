Eric Idle Anthrax Scare at Hollywood Home ... Employee Opens Letter with White Powder

Anthrax Scare at Hollywood Hills Home Owned by Monty Python's Eric Idle

Breaking News

An employee of comedian Eric Idle called 911 after opening a letter containing a suspicious white powder ... triggering a massive police and fire response to Idle's Hollywood Hills home.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the employee discovered the powder while opening a certified letter shortly after 6:30 Monday night. LAPD, fire and hazmat units were quick to the scene ... it is not believed that Idle was home during the incident.

Hollywood Hills HAZMAT 3100 Floye a package sent by mail containing a white powder opened inside the home prompted LAPD &then @LAFD with hazmat to respond & remove 2 women & a dog then decontaminating them. The home believed to be owned by Eric Idle of Monty Python @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/Zp858eFfBb — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) April 9, 2019

At this time, it's unclear exactly what the powder inside the letter is, units are still on scene investigating.

Idle's career has stretched over the span of several decades ... including being member of the British comedy group "Monty Python" and as the author of the Broadway musical "Spamalot."

Story developing ...