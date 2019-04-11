NHL's Joe Pavelski Scores Goal Off Face, Gives Toothless Interview

NHL's Joe Pavelski Toothless Interview!! After Scoring Goal Off Face

We're one day into the NHL playoffs and we already have our first toothless interview ... courtesy of San Jose Sharks star Joe Pavelski ... who scored a goal OFF HIS FACE!!!!

Here's what went down ... the 3-time All-Star came in clutch in the 1st period of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday -- taking his teammate's shot right to his face and deflecting it into the net.

Does that sound like it hurts?? Hell yeah ... it LOOKED painful, too ... but somehow, Pavelski went into concussion protocol, got stitched up, and was cleared to come back on the ice by the 2nd period.

Pavelski -- minus a couple chompers -- talked about the incredible play after the game with a mouth full of blood, saying it was all worth it when he heard the fans cheering.

Now this is a hockey player. Pavelski says he knew something was messed up, but it was nice to hear the fans cheer. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/1Loqu4NpUG — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) April 11, 2019

If this ain't the epitome of a hockey player, we don't know what is.