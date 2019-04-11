Trivago Spokesperson Busted for DWI After Passing Out at the Wheel

Trivago Guy Busted for DWI Passes Out at the Wheel!!!

The guy whose name you don't know but face and voice you definitely recognize from those Trivago commercials has been busted for drunk driving.

The actor's name is Tim Williams and cops say they found him passed out at the wheel Wednesday around 3:15 PM in Houston. Cops tell us Williams was found with his foot on the brake while on the road.

We're told he was given a field sobriety test, which he bombed. He was taken to Harris County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated. While in jail, we're told Williams submitted a blood test. Cops wouldn't tell us if he took a breathalyzer test. Williams is no longer in custody after posting bond.

Williams has been acting for a long time now ... since the mid-'90s. He's had a ton of minor roles ... like on "Law & Order," "The Sopranos" and the movie "Valkyrie." But, Williams burst to fame in 2014 as the face of the popular hotel search engine site.