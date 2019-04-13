'Game of Thrones' Bets Are On Bran To Sit on The Iron Throne

'Game of Thrones' Betting Odds, Bran Stark Favored To Sit On Iron Throne

When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die ... and fans of HBO's wildly popular series are betting on Bran Stark to rule the seven kingdoms when all is said and done.

The cyber-gambling site, BetOnline.ag, is offering up tons of bets on the final season of "Game of Thrones" -- which kicks off Sunday on HBO -- and Bran is the front-runner to sit on the Iron Throne when season 8 ends.

Bran's not the runaway favorite though ... check out the top contenders to rule Westeros:

-- Bran Stark 2/1

-- Daenerys Targaryen 3/1

-- Jon Snow 7/2

-- Sansa Stark 9/2

-- Gendry 5/1

-- Arya Stark 8/1

-- The Night King 8/1

If you like rooting for the underdog ... Davos has the longest odds to win 'GoT' at 50/1.

Fans love the blood and violence 'GoT' provides ... so, naturally, you can bet on the first character to die in season 8. Yara Greyjoy and Tormund Giantsbane are favored at 9/4.

Still got the gambling itch? Here are some other prop bets:

-- First character to speak in the season premiere

-- Last character to speak in the season finale

-- First dragon to perish

-- First Greyjoy to perish

-- First Lannister to perish

-- First Stark to perish

-- Is Bran the Night King?

-- Who will Arya Stark kill first?

If you despise Cersei Lannister, you can bet on who will kill the Queen -- her brother, Jaime Lannister's favored at 3/2. The odds of Cersei making it through the season alive are 6/1.