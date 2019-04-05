'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Shows Off Boxing Skills

Kit Harington absolutely HATES that he was born on Boxing Day, but ya can't hate on him for squaring up like a champ in the ring.
The "Game of Thrones" star worked up a sweat at a gym Thursday in NYC ... where he was attending a boxing class with a buddy, but clearly the spotlight belonged to him. Kit -- aka Jon Snow -- started off looking like a newbie but didn't take long before finding his rhythm.
Check out the pics and this vid ... his right hook's got potential.
It's a big weekend for Kit ... he's also hosting 'SNL' this weekend. As we reported ... the entire cast got together Wednesday for a huge 'GoT' bash also in the Big Apple. Kit, of course, was there looking dapper as hell in an all-black ensemble.
BTW ... Kit hates Boxing Day -- the day after Christmas in the UK -- because there's nothing more annoying than the dual birthday-Christmas gift. December babies know what we're talking about.
Also, Boxing Day's got nothing to do with the sport. Look it up.