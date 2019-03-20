Sophie Turner Chugs Wine Like a Boss ... At Rangers Game

Sansa Stark went FULL TYRION at the Rangers game on Tuesday -- grabbing a glass of wine and SLAMMING IT ... just because she was on the Jumbotron!!

... and it was awesome!!!!

Sophie Turner was sitting in the stands -- watching the Detroit Red Wings dominate New York -- when the house camera threw her up on the big screen for all of Madison Square Garden to see.

She dabbed. She smiled. She chugged.

The crowd went wild ... because, duh ... and Sophie threw a celebratory fist bump.

Unfortunately, the "Game of Thrones" star didn't exactly turn the tides for the Rangers ... they ended up losing the game 3-2.

Turner's wine chug was one of the rare bright spots for the Rangers lately -- they're 1-6-4 in their last 11 games ... and in 7th place in the Metropolitan Division.