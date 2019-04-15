Chick-fil-A Protesters Hijack Zamboni ... At Pro Hockey Game

Pro Hockey Game Hijacked By Zamboni-Riding Chick-fil-A Protesters

Call this the Trojan Horse on ice ... a bunch of protesters snuck "Chick-fil-A Is Anti-Gay" signs onto the fast food restaurant's Zamboni at a pro hockey game Saturday -- and the video is hilarious!!!

It all went down at this weekend's Cincinnati Cyclones game ... where fans usually pay a small fee to ride in the Zamboni during intermission with fun signs.

The problem for the Cyclones? They say fans concealed anti-Chick-fil-A messages inside of "Happy Birthday" signs ... and then broke out the protesting ones once they were on the ice.

TROJAN HORSE!!!

The clip is pretty funny ... the Zamboni is decked out in Chick-fil-A swag and the cow mascot is obliviously waving to the crowd -- all while the anti-fast food signs are on full display!!!

Of course, the Cyclones were pretty pissed over the incident ... they booted the protesters from the game and apologized afterward.

"During the first intermission a group of protesters riding the Chick-fil-A Fan Zam displayed unacceptable messaging that was hidden inside of a birthday sign," the team said in a statement.

"The Cincinnati Cyclones & U.S. Bank Arena do not condone this type of behavior or the messaging expressed."

The team added, "These actions do not align with the family-friendly atmosphere that we aim to provide. Chick-fil-A has been a wonderful partner and we are thankful for their on-going support."

As for the game, seems the drama affected the players on the ice ... the Cyclones lost to the Kalamazoo Wings, 2-0.