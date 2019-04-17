Laverne Todd in 'Empty Nest' 'Memba Her?!

Park Overall is best-known for playing wise-cracking country nurse Laverne Todd -- opposite Richard Mulligan as Dr. Harry Weston -- on the NBC "Golden Girls" spinoff "Empty Nest" that spanned the television airways from 1988-1995.

Park Overall went on to play Lori Ann in the southern TV show "Reba."

Overall also made headlines back in 2012 after she entered the Democratic primary against Bob Corker with a focus on women's issues and the environment but was ultimately defeated in August of 2012.

