Ronda Rousey Bandaged Up After Reportedly Breaking Hand at Wrestlemania

Ronda Rousey was sporting a brand new accessory in New York on Wednesday -- a full cast on her right hand ... essentially confirming reports she broke it during Wrestlemania 35.

The former UFC star was trying to cover up the black cast as she walked into a taping of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" ... but you couldn't miss it.

The 32-year-old's hand was "severely broken" in the April 7 match with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, according to Dave Meltzer ... and there are reports she underwent surgery on Tuesday.

Unclear if the alleged injury will delay Ronda's return to the WWE ring -- considering she's taking an indefinite hiatus from the organization to work on starting her family, according to ESPN.

In fact, Rousey posted a photo on Monday with her husband, Travis Browne, saying the two were on an "impregnation vacation."

Seems the "vacation" part is over ...

Ronda has been a SUPERSTAR since joining the WWE back in 2018 -- holding the "Raw" women's championship ... until she lost to Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match at Wrestlemania.

Ronda has vowed to get her title back. The question now -- when?