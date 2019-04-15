Ronda Rousey Takes WWE Hiatus to Get Pregnant, Start Family

Ronda Rousey Takes WWE Hiatus Let's Get Knocked Up!!!

Ronda Rousey has announced she's on an "impregnation vacation" -- and she'll be stepping away from WWE while she works on getting knocked up and starting her family.

Remember, Ronda had publicly trashed a reporter who published this very information back in January -- when wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer said Ronda could take a break from WWE after WrestleMania.

Ronda came out swinging at the report saying, "I honestly don't know why [anyone] feels [they're] an authority to speak on plans for my uterus" ... adding, "Leave me and my reproductive organs alone."

But now, VINDICATION FOR MELTZER -- because just one week after Mania, Ronda posted the baby-making announcement ... and ESPN is reporting the hiatus is on.

No word on how long Ronda plans on being away from the ring -- but WWE has pointed out she's under contract until April 2021 ... so, it seems a comeback is expected.

Plus, Ronda has talked openly about how much she loves pro wrestling and wants to be a part of the organization.

Soooo ... happy baby making!!!