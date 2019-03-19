Ronda Rousey's Husband Fights Off Security ... at 'WWE Raw'

Ronda Rousey's Husband Travis Browne Fights Off Security at 'WWE Raw'

Breaking News

It finally happened ... Ronda Rousey's MMA star husband is beating people up in WWE now too!

Ex-UFC heavyweight Travis Browne was sitting ringside at 'Raw' on Monday night where Ronda was battling Dana Brooke, who's dating NBA star Enes Kanter.

There have been rumblings for a while that Browne would get involved with WWE in some capacity -- and Monday night, it finally happened ... when he got out of his seat and threw a haymaker at a security guard who was trying to restrain Rousey.

Browne pulled Rousey into the crowd and personally escorted her into the tunnel -- it's the first time he's been featured as a relevant player in a WWE match.

Could this mean a bigger role for Browne in the future? Maybe an in-ring debut?

It's possible. In fact, Browne has previously told TMZ Sports he's all the way down to become a pro wrestler ... saying he'd "love to go out there and work with my wife."

Browne is 6'7" and 255 pounds -- he's a BEAST -- and Vince McMahon knows a golden opportunity when he sees one.